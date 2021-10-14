Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FUPBY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

