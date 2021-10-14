Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Brokerages expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to post $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

FYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock remained flat at $$27.40 on Wednesday. 714,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.