Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) & Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Head-To-Head Review

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.5% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Global Cord Blood’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.40 billion 1.01 $1.33 billion $2.64 13.33 Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.08 $77.57 million N/A N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Global Cord Blood.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 2 12 5 0 2.16 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.70%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 5.74% 9.47% 3.69% Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54%

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats Global Cord Blood on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

