Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to $40.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its target price reduced by Truist from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Shares of FMS stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
