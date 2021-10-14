Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to $40.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its target price reduced by Truist from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

