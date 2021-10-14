Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 406,061 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,106,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406,061 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $120,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 881.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 410,023 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 74,330 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:CNO opened at $25.44 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

