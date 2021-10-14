Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044,171 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $149,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,906,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,500,000 after purchasing an additional 207,884 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,790,000 after purchasing an additional 785,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,541,000 after acquiring an additional 103,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,013 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $74.16 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

