Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.77% of Inari Medical worth $128,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 507,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.69 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average is $90.11.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $2,799,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $766,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,900 shares of company stock worth $19,627,501. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

