Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 370,636 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 5.39% of Integer worth $167,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $21,209,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Integer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 205,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Integer by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Integer by 31.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITGR. Argus increased their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ITGR opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

