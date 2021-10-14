Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 76,729 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,729 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $145,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Entegris by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Entegris by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Entegris by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Entegris by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 66,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

