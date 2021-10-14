Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,374 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Humana worth $140,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Humana by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Humana by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 303,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,457,000 after purchasing an additional 141,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Humana by 48.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 81,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $420.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.92.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

