Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter.
TSE:FVI opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$12.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.79.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.
