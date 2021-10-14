Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.34.

TSE:FVI opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$12.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.79.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

