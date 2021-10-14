Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Short Interest Update

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the September 15th total of 64,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCAX stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,267. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

