Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.17.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $310.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Fortinet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.