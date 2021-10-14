Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Formula One Group alerts:

FWONK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.58 and a beta of 1.26. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after buying an additional 28,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,713,000 after buying an additional 134,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after buying an additional 112,011 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.