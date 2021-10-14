Fmr LLC Sells 801,438 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,391,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801,438 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.89% of Energizer worth $231,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,452 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Energizer by 3,819.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after acquiring an additional 605,756 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after acquiring an additional 522,296 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Energizer by 119.9% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,518,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The business had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

