Fmr LLC Sells 360,493 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,569,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360,493 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $247,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 133.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 864,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,002,000 after acquiring an additional 494,133 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3,538.6% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 462,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,691,000 after acquiring an additional 449,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,707,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $91.87 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

