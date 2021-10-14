Fmr LLC Purchases 147,370 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,379,995 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 147,370 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $258,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

FRC opened at $204.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.43. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $207.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

