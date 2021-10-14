Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,263 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 5.32% of Terreno Realty worth $242,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,268,000 after acquiring an additional 210,470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,576,000 after acquiring an additional 111,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,626,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,948,000 after acquiring an additional 66,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,351,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TRNO stock opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRNO. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

