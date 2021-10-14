Fmr LLC Has $278.63 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,293,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,408 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $278,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,285 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,346,000 after buying an additional 777,759 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 103.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,232,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,613,000 after buying an additional 625,918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 120.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,061,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,812,000 after buying an additional 579,449 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 250.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after buying an additional 532,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.99.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

