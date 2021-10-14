Fmr LLC Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128,234 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Howmet Aerospace worth $269,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 487.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,731,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,999 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 101.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 831,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 418,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $594,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

