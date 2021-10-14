Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,330,256 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,147,899 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.69% of HP worth $251,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.48 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.