Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

NYSE FLR opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.