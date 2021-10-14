FLO Hits Market Cap of $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.