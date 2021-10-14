Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FLXN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of FLXN opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,917 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 189,553 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

