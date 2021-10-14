Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fisker.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

FSR stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fisker by 1,197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fisker (FSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.