First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 192.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ QQEW opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.50. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $117.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQEW. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,080 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $4,496,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,235,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the period.

