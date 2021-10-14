First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the September 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LMBS remained flat at $$50.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 708,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $51.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

