First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the September 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LEGR opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

