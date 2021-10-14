First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the September 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FTRI opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $15.54.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,133 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.