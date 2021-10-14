First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the September 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.