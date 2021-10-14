First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the September 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
