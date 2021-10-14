First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLR opened at $106.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.