First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.36. The company had a trading volume of 25,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $120.03 and a 1-year high of $207.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.83 and its 200-day moving average is $190.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.54.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

