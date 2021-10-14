First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $157.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.55. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 18.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth $448,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 77.8% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth $367,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.