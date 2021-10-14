First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares makes up 1.6% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $21.60 on Thursday, hitting $857.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,560. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.22 and a 12 month high of $915.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $858.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $842.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $480.54 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.