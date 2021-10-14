First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

First Busey has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Busey has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. First Busey has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Busey stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 141.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of First Busey worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

