FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Down 6.3%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.67. 13,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,412,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FINV shares. Citigroup downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rowe initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FinVolution Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 981,619 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in FinVolution Group by 6,886.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,483,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FinVolution Group by 51.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 644,013 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 882,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

