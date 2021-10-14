Fintel (LON:FNTL) Trading Up 2.3%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) shares shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 225.38 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94). 9,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 118,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63. The company has a market cap of £218.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

In related news, insider Kenneth Ernest Davy sold 895,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £1,969,928.40 ($2,573,724.07).

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

