Financial Review: Paycor HCM (PYCR) & Its Competitors

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) is one of 363 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Paycor HCM to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A Paycor HCM Competitors -141.99% -65.14% -4.57%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paycor HCM and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 3 9 0 2.75 Paycor HCM Competitors 2410 12275 22647 633 2.57

Paycor HCM presently has a consensus target price of $41.42, indicating a potential upside of 31.31%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 8.55%. Given Paycor HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paycor HCM and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million N/A 137.13 Paycor HCM Competitors $1.86 billion $366.87 million 73.42

Paycor HCM’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

