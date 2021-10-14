Financial Comparison: Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outbrain and Alphabet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $767.14 million 1.14 $4.36 million N/A N/A Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.05 $40.27 billion $58.61 46.95

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Outbrain.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 28.57% 27.87% 19.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of Outbrain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Outbrain and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 1 38 0 2.97

Alphabet has a consensus price target of $2,899.16, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Outbrain.

Summary

Alphabet beats Outbrain on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outbrain

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

