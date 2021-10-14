Financial Analysis: Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) vs. Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Enel Américas alerts:

This table compares Enel Américas and Principal Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Américas $12.19 billion 0.76 $825.20 million N/A N/A Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Enel Américas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Enel Américas has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 7.64, meaning that its stock price is 664% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Américas and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Américas 6.75% 8.86% 3.44% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enel Américas and Principal Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Américas 0 1 0 0 2.00 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enel Américas presently has a consensus price target of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 34.43%. Given Enel Américas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enel Américas is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Summary

Enel Américas beats Principal Solar on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers. The company was founded on June 19, 1981 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.