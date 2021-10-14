Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $8,776,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.18.

NYSE RACE opened at $214.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.48. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.29 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

