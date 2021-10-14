Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSS opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

