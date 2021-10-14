Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fanhua.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Fanhua by 185.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fanhua by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fanhua by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 94,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fanhua by 2.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after buying an additional 64,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Fanhua by 2.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $694.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.