Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,597,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153,964 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 4.7% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,597,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $328.26. The stock had a trading volume of 311,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,509,820. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.25 and a 200 day moving average of $338.90. The stock has a market cap of $925.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,481,633 shares of company stock valued at $890,771,287 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

