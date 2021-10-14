F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 88.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $198.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,401. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

