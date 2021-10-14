EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.64

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.64 and traded as high as $11.05. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 140,015 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.
The firm has a market cap of $311.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,300 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $12,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $12,001,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 48,849.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 673,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 652,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYPT)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
