EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.64

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.64 and traded as high as $11.05. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 140,015 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $311.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a negative net margin of 106.12%. Research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,300 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $12,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $12,001,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 48,849.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 673,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 652,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.