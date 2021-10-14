Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Sold by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC cut its position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) by 49.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,516 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 284,095 shares during the period. Extraction Oil & Gas makes up approximately 0.6% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas were worth $15,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.64. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $61.52.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

