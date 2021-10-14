Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $0.96. Expedia Group posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 840.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,777 shares of company stock worth $17,947,834 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,075,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $170.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,974. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

