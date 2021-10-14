Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer.

