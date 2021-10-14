Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading 1.9% Higher

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.50 and last traded at $155.50. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average of $156.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $4.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment comprises of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

